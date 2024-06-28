Cultural Arts Center of the High Desert Hosts Summer Sneak Peek Event

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Cultural Arts Center of the High Desert (CACHD), the only community theater in the High Desert, is thrilled to announce a Summer Sneak Peek of its upcoming season’s lineup.

This free event will take place on Sunday, June 30, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the historic USO building at 15615 8th Street, Victorville, now known as the 8th Street Community Center in Old Town Victorville.

Serving a community of approximately 465,000 residents, the CACHD provides live, on-stage entertainment that brings joy and cultural enrichment to the High Desert. This Summer Sneak Peek event offers a unique opportunity for the public to preview the exciting array of shows scheduled for the upcoming season.

“This is a chance to get a peak at what the cultural and performing arts offerings will be for the rest of 2024,” said Karla J. Franko, Artistic Director & Board President for the Cultural Arts Center of the High Desert.

Attendees will also have the chance to enjoy the gallery exhibit “Something Wonderful” by the esteemed artist Laura MORT Mainus. This exhibit showcases Mainus’s exceptional work and adds an artistic flair to the day’s festivities.

Local dignitaries are expected to join the celebration, underscoring the importance of the Cultural Arts Center to the community. Their presence highlights the ongoing support and enthusiasm for the arts within the High Desert region.

The event venue, the historic USO building, has a rich and storied past. Originally established as a USO Club in 1941 to support and entertain U.S. military personnel during World War II, it has since evolved into a vibrant community center. The building has hosted many activities over the decades, from dances with Hollywood stars to community sports and educational programs. In 1998, the High Desert Cultural Arts Foundation undertook a significant renovation, transforming it into the Cultural Arts Center of the High Desert, which opened its doors in 2001.

Despite challenges, including a devastating fire in 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, the CACHD has emerged resilient and ready to continue its mission of bringing quality performing arts to the High Desert. This Summer Sneak Peek is a preview of the upcoming season and a celebration of the Center’s enduring legacy and the community’s unwavering support.

Event Details:

· Date: Sunday, June 30, 2024

· Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

· Location: Historic USO Building, 15615 8th Street, Victorville (8th Street Community Center)

· Admission: Free and open to the public

Join us for an afternoon of cultural enrichment, artistic expression, and community spirit.

About the Cultural Arts Center of the High Desert:

The Cultural Arts Center of the High Desert is dedicated to providing a platform for performing arts and cultural activities in the High Desert region. As a nonprofit organization, it relies on the support of the community to continue offering diverse and enriching programs that foster a love for the arts among residents of all ages.





(Scroll Down To Comment)