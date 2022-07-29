Crumbl Cookies celebrates Grand Opening in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com)— Today is a SWEET day! In case you haven’t heard yet, the Victorville Crumbl Cookies location is hosting its grand opening TODAY, July 29, 2022, from 8 am – 12 pm at 12274 Palmdale Rd. Suite 102 Victorville CA.

Crumbl brought owners Tina and Josiah Scheid, and Hanna and Jason Thompson together over game nights. Their families have a tradition of ordering Crumbl weekly to taste the rotating lineup while playing their favorite games.

Hannah and Jason say, “These are not your typical cookies, they are little works of art and taste just as good as they look”. Their personal favorites are Key Lime Pie and Peanut Butter and Jelly, but they say you will want to try them all.

The grand opening week menu will contain 6 of the 200+ rotating weekly flavors including Crumbl’s award winning Milk Chocolate Chip.

Some of the Crumbls specialty flavors feature gorgeous gooey centers and tasty toppings which are sure to throw you into a frosting frenzy.

Some of the internet’s favorites are Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many, many more.

Stop by during opening weekend to try this week’s flavors. Don’t miss the weekly flavor drops Sundays at 6 pm MST on all of Crumbls social accounts to find out what next week has in store.

Customers can order in-person during the first 5 business days of grand opening. Starting, Wednesdsay, August 3, delivery, curbside pickup, or nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl app and online at Crumbl.com.

Catering options will also become available at the time. Be sure to download the award-winning app to start collecting Crumbs today.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.