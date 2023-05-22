Critically missing man from Huntington Beach found safe in old town Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Last week a Victorville deputy’s quick actions helped reunite a missing disabled man with his family back home in Huntington Beach.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Deputy J. Ko was working with the Victor Valley Transit Authority when he contacted a 24-year-old developmentally disabled male near the Victor Valley Transit Center located near D Street and Seventh Street in Victorville.

Deputy Ko’s investigation revealed the male had a diminished mental capacity, suffered psychological issues, and was a reported critical missing person out of Huntington Beach, California.

Officials said the male had been missing for over a week and was able to use public transportation and other means to travel to the high desert but became stranded for several days.

Deputy Ko was able to contact family members of the male and arranged his safe return to Huntington Beach.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)