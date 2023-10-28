Critical fire conditions expected in SoCal due to first Santa Ana wind event of the season

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — From Sunday through Wednesday, Southern California will experience gusty Santa Ana winds and dry conditions, leading to critical fire weather conditions in some areas.

According to the National Weather Service, the coastal slopes of the mountains into the valleys, as well as the Orange County coast, will bear the brunt of the strongest winds.

This will be the first significant Santa Ana wind event of the season, with peak wind gusts of 45-55 mph and the possibility of 60 mph gusts in particularly windy areas.

Additionally, humidity levels will fall below 15%, dropping even further to 5% in the foothills of the mountains and eastern valleys.

San Diego County may also experience windy conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, but further information will be forthcoming in the next few days.

Twenty years ago, in October of 2003, the Cedar Fire began near Ramona and quickly spread west into the San Diego city limits due to strong Santa Ana winds. The fire ultimately burned over 270,000 acres and was considered the largest wildfire in California history at the time. Fifteen people lost their lives.

Make sure to secure loose objects outside, and stay away from downed power lines.

Copy URL URL Copied