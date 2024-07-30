Crime Suppression Effort Leads to Multiple Arrests and Seizures Including Victorville and Hesperia

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (VVNG.com) — Between July 20 and July 26, 2024, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, in collaboration with deputies from various patrol stations, executed six search warrants and contacted suspects in several locations including Victorville, Hesperia, Highland, Ontario, Loma Linda, and Riverside.

Throughout the week, investigators engaged with gang members and individuals prohibited from possessing firearms. As a result, six firearms were confiscated, and over 67 pounds of suspected methamphetamine were recovered. Additionally, six felony arrests were made.

The operation was funded by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, which allocated resources to support county-wide crime suppression. The funding aims to enhance law enforcement services that address quality-of-life issues within the communities.

The initiative, known as Operation Consequences, will continue in the coming months. It is designed to conduct targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and areas under the Sheriff’s jurisdiction around the city of San Bernardino. This operation involves multiple agencies including the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, patrol stations, California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, United States Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Operation Consequences aims to reduce violent crime, disrupt and dismantle criminal street gangs, and identify and apprehend individuals involved in the illegal possession, manufacturing, and trafficking of firearms.

Locations Involved in the Operation:

16900 block of Nisqualli Road, Victorville

11100 block of Cottonwood Avenue, Hesperia

2000 block of Central Avenue, Highland

1400 block of Elma Court, Ontario

25400 block of Van Leuven Street, Loma Linda

3000 block of Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside





