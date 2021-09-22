Crews working a two-alarm house fire in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters are currently working a two-alarm structure fire in the Town of Apple Valley.

The fire was reported at about 1:51 pm, on September 22nd in the 79600 block of Shoshonee Road. Apple Valley Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the call and found the single-story home with heavy smoke and flames.

Crews worked quickly to put out the fire, however, significant roof collapse prompted all firefighters to temporarily retreat from the roof and the interior of the home.

(photo courtesy Apple Valley Fire Protection District//Twitter)

All occupants made it out safely and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

A two-alarm fire requires assistance from other departments for a couple more pumpers and ladder trucks. … The alarms are used to bring in more equipment and manpower due to the size of the building and the amount of fire involved. A typical fire in a small structure will usually require only one or two alarms.

