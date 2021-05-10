All News
Crews knock down brush fire in the Summit Valley area
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Crews worked quickly to stop the forward rate of spread of a brush fire burning in the Summit Valley area.
The fire was reported before 12:00 pm, on Monday, May 10, 2021, in the area of Highway 173 and Las Flores Road within the unincorporated area of Hesperia.
Crews reported the fire had a moderate rate of spread and requested air and additional ground resources to respond to the incident.
Cal Fire BDU tweeted and said the fire is 20+ acres and the cause is under investigation.
Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
Trending
-
All News2 days ago
4 killed, 1 airlifted in Apple Valley crash Saturday night
-
All News4 days ago
Semi involved in multi-vehicle crash after running red light in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
Bear Valley Road reopens after fatal crash investigation in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Brushfire in Cajon Pass started by RV fire
-
All News3 days ago
UPDATE: 1 child dead, 3 injured after house fire in Spring Valley Lake
-
All News2 days ago
2 ejected during rollover crash on Highway 395 in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
Traffic flowing again after Friday morning crash on NB I-15 in Hesperia