Crews knock down brush fire in the Summit Valley area

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Crews worked quickly to stop the forward rate of spread of a brush fire burning in the Summit Valley area.

The fire was reported before 12:00 pm, on Monday, May 10, 2021, in the area of Highway 173 and Las Flores Road within the unincorporated area of Hesperia.

Crews reported the fire had a moderate rate of spread and requested air and additional ground resources to respond to the incident.

Cal Fire BDU tweeted and said the fire is 20+ acres and the cause is under investigation.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.