Adelanto News
Crews hydroseeding along the Highway 395 Widening Project
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) is progressing to the last phase of construction for the US 395 – Phase 1 Widening Project.
The project will widen approximately five miles along US 395 between Chamberlaine Way (Adelanto) and SR 18 (Victorville) from two lanes to four lanes and install turn lanes and signals at various intersections within the corridor.
For the week of June 22, crews continue to prepare for the last phase of construction. Some of the work will cause delays to your drive, please plan for extra time to reach your destination.
- Thermoplastic striping (wear resistant pavement markings to clearly mark traffic lanes) throughout the corridor including intersections in the evenings beginning this Saturday, June 20 (8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.).
- Hydroseeding (spraying mix of seed and mulch as an erosion control technique) through the corridor.
- Roadwork activities at Chamberlaine Way.
- Installing of new signage along the corridor.
- Installing electrical services and traffic signals.
Please remember all construction is dynamic and the schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.
