Crews fighting the Highway Fire burning near Silverwood Lake in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews are battling a brush fire near Silverwood Lake that has grown to approximately 50 acres in size and was started by an alleged armed suspect.

The incident named ‘highway fire’ was first reported at 5:04 pm, on Friday, July 29, 2022, in the area of Highway 173 and State Route 138.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the fire was started by the reporting party’s brother and he was possibly armed. Fire crews arrived on scene and were told to stage out of the area until law enforcement was able to secure the scene.

By the time crews were cleared in the fire had grown to approximately 5 acres in size and was burning in the brush along the south side of the highway with a moderate rate of spread.

At about 7:20 pm, Cal Fire BDU reported the fire was 40-50 acres in size, and three structures have been destroyed. Firefighters are faced with shifting winds in the fire area.

The fire is under unified command with San Bernardino County Fire and Cal Fire BDU. Resources and equipment assigned include 13 engines, 2 water tenders, 2 bulldozers, 2 hand crews, 2 air tankers, 3 helos, and 1 air attack.

Officials confirmed the suspect was taken into custody and it’s unknown what type of weapon he was armed with.

Road closures are in place along Highway 173 from Las Flores Road to Highway 138 intersection, until further notice.

Silverwood Lake SRA confirmed the fire is currently not posing any threat to the park and motorists should expect heavy traffic delays.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.