Crews battling brush fire with a rapid rate of spread in San Bernardino

UPDATE @ 12:30 PM — The fire is reported to be at 30 acres and the fire retardant is working in keeping a line around the fire.

UPDATE @ 11:45 AM — The fire is estimated to be 20 acres in size. CHP has at least one person in custody possibly related to the start of the fire.

UPDATE @ 11:33 AM — CalTrans has issued a SigAlert from Lower Waterman to Highway 138 for an unknown duration.

— original article —

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters are battling a rapidly spreading brush fire in the San Bernardino National Forest that is threatening structures.

The fire dubbed the Peak Fire was reported at about 10:49 am, on Monday, June 28, 2021, along the 2800 block of Old Waterman Canyon Road in San Bernardino.

As of 11:15 am, the fire is reported to be 8-10 acres with 1-2 acres above the highway and rapidly spreading. Air attack is on scene assisting ground crews and additional aircraft have been requested. Several crews have been assigned to structure defense.

Authorities have requested a full closure of Highway 18 and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area. The San Bernardino National Forest is in unified command with San Bernardino County Fire.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino National Forest)

A reminder that fireworks are are not allowed on the Forest. This prohibition includes the mere procession of them while on National Forest land. Just leave them at home. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/hFzAfVnPeA — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) June 28, 2021

