Crews battling brush fire along Highway 173 in Hesperia

Published

16 hours ago

on

(Photo courtesy San Bernardino County Fire)

UPDATE @ 9:25 pm — The incident command advised the forward rate of spread on the “Hesperia Fire” was stopped and is 50% contained. The updated acreage is 95. SB County Fire officials said one outbuilding was destroyed and crews will remain on scene through the night and into tomorrow. Highway 173 remains closed east of Highway 138.

—original article—

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A brush fire burning near Silverwood Lake in Hesperia is sending ash and smoke across the Victor Valley Monday.

The fire was reported at 4:44 pm, on June 6, 2022, in the area of State Highway 173 and Highway 138.

According to a San Bernardino County Fire tweet, the fire is approximately 50 acres with a moderate rate of spread.

(Photo courtesy San Bernardino County Fire)

There are multiple fixed-wing helicopters on scene and additional ground resources are responding.

Per CHP incident logs, Highway 173 is currently closed in both directions. 

One person was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital, however, information on why that person was transported was not available.

This is a developing story and information will be updated as it becomes available. 

(Photo courtesy San Bernardino County Fire)

