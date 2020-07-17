Connect with us

Crews battling wind-driven brush fire in Lucerne Valley

Lucerne Valley Fire
Air support dropping fire retardant over the fire. (Photo by Kristen Drahos)

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– Fire crews on the ground as well as in the air are busy battling a wind-driven fire that’s creating a plume of smoke visible from around the Victor Valley.

The fire, dubbed #PitzerFire was reported just before 11:30 AM on Friday, July 17, 2020, in the area of Pitzer Buttes and Powerline Roads in Lucerne Valley.

According to scanner traffic reports, the fire has grown to approximately 100 acres and a type 1 helitanker was requested to the scene. The fire is pushing in a north-east direction, away from homes, and has not crossed the railroad tracks.

There is no structure threat and no evacuations at this time. The fire is at 0% containment and according to a tweet from Calfire BDU one firefighter was treated for weakness. No injuries to any civilians.

CalFire is the leading agency on the incident, however, other departments are assisting with the efforts. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(photo by Bryce Owens)

The column of smoke seen from the Bear Valley Rd overpass in Victorville. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)
