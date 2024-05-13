 
Crews battle wind-driven fire in Oro Grande on Mother’s Day Sunday

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 12, 2024 | 9:41 pmLast Updated: May 12, 2024 | 10:07 pm
ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Fire crews are busy fighting a wind-driven brush fire Sunday night in the community of Oro Grande.

The fire was first reported at about 6:18 pm, on May 12, 2024, in the 19400 block of National Trails Highway, near the Calportland Cement Factory.

First arriving crews reported an approximate 4-5 acre brush fire with a moderate to rapid rate of spread. The incident was named the “National Fire” and threatened several nearby structures.

Several nearby residents were ordered to evacuate their homes as the fire moved closer to the roadway.

By 8:30 pm, the fire was reported to have grown to 21.4 acres in size with 0% containment and continuing to threaten structures.

National Trails was shut down in both directions and it’s unknown how long the roadway will remain closed. BNSF was advised of the fire and informed to stop the train traffic temporarily.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

