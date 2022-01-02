All News
Crash slows traffic on 15 Freeway New Year’s Day in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash in Hesperia tied up traffic on New Years Day.
The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 3:54 p.m. on the northbound 15 Freeway Saturday, January 1, 2022.
San Bernardino County Fire and California Highway Patrol Officers responded to the collision and located a 2021 Toyota RAV4 on its roof in a culvert.
The male driver was responsive and alert, however, while First Responders were assessing the man at the scene, he briefly fainted.
The man was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital as a precaution.
The #3 lane was closed at 4:19 p.m. as a tow truck arrived on the scene to remove the vehicle, and all lanes of traffic were reopened at 4:36 p.m.
It was not immediately clear how the crash occurred.
The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is investigating the collision.
