Crash slows traffic on 15 Freeway New Year’s Day in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash in Hesperia tied up traffic on New Years Day.

The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 3:54 p.m. on the northbound 15 Freeway Saturday, January 1, 2022.

San Bernardino County Fire and California Highway Patrol Officers responded to the collision and located a 2021 Toyota RAV4 on its roof in a culvert.

The male driver was responsive and alert, however, while First Responders were assessing the man at the scene, he briefly fainted.

The man was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital as a precaution.

The #3 lane was closed at 4:19 p.m. as a tow truck arrived on the scene to remove the vehicle, and all lanes of traffic were reopened at 4:36 p.m.

It was not immediately clear how the crash occurred.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is investigating the collision.

(A Toyota RAV4 overturned on the northbound 15 Freeway. Photo Credit: Andrew J. Rodriguez)

