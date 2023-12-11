Crash shuts down southbound lanes on Ridgecrest Road Sunday in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A street light damaged during a traffic accident prompted a closure of southbound traffic on Ridgecrest Road Sunday evening.

It happened at about 4:48 pm, on December 10, 2023, at Park Glen Street and involved a 4-door Honda sedan and a 4-door Ford sedan.

Victorville City Firefighters requested public works employees for a damaged traffic light that fell across the roadway after it was damaged.

(Photo: Jennifer L. Simpson)

No injuries were reported by the occupants of either vehicle. Southbound lanes of Ridgecrest Road were closed for an unknown duration to clean up the roadway and for repairs.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

(Photo: Jennifer L. Simpson)

