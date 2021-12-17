All News
Crash shuts down NB 15 freeway Thursday evening in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A multi-vehicle traffic collision forced a brief closure of the northbound 15 freeway Thursday evening in Apple Valley.
The crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the northbound lanes, just south of Dale Evans Parkway.
A witness reported that a silver Ford Mustang and a Toyota Camry were racing prior to the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol logs.
Firefighters arrived on scene and located multiple vehicles with major damage, however, no injuries were reported.
Several tow trucks were requested to clear the vehicles from the road, including an engine that fell from one of the involved vehicles.
CHP officials reopened all lanes of traffic at 5:56 p.m. No additional information was immediately available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Significant snow expected in the mountains and possibly the Cajon Pass
-
All News5 days ago
Person airlifted after crash on Summit Valley Rd in Hesperia
-
All News2 days ago
Felon arrested after armed robbery at Metro PCS in Apple Valley
-
All News3 days ago
Reminder: No snow play on roadways in San Bernardino County
-
All News2 days ago
Omicron variant detected in San Bernardino County
-
All News2 days ago
48-year-old woman killed in rollover crash on Mariposa Road in Hesperia
-
All News3 hours ago
Barstow PD arrest 28-year-old felon in possession of a firearm