Crash shuts down 15 Freeway in Hesperia for cleanup

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The northbound 15 freeway in Hesperia was briefly shut down following a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 3:51 PM, January 10, 2023 on the northbound 15 freeway between Ranchero Road and US Highway 395 off-ramp.

The collision involved two vehicles, a blue truck and white sedan blocking the #1 lane.

Only minor injuries were reported, however, the crash backed up the freeway for several miles.

No further details were immediately available.

