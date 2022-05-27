All News
Crash sends SUV into Bank of America parking lot on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Just before 10:00 a.m. Friday morning, rescue crews responded to the area of Bear Valley Road and Hesperia Road for a rollover crash.
Upon arrival, crews found one vehicle, a white 2016 KIA Sorento, on its side in the Bank of America parking lot with major damage.
Firefighters also located a second vehicle, a dark-colored Toyota Corolla, with heavy front end damage near the intersection.
A total of three people were injured, according to scanner traffic. Two of those people suffered minor injuries, and the third person suffered critical injuries.
All three occupants were transported by ground ambulance to Desert Valley Hospital.
Bank of America remained opened during the investigation.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
