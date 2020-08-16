Crash sends car into yard on Nisqualli Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash sent a car into the front yard of a home here Sunday afternoon.

It happened at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of Nisqualli Road and 7th Avenue and involved a gray 2015 Dodge Challenger and a gold 2017 Ford Focus.

One person from each vehicle was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. A third person, a female occupant of the Focus, declined medical treatment.

Traffic in the area was briefly gridlocked as two eastbound lanes of Nisqualli Road were closed and one turning lane on the westbound side for traffic turning onto southbound 7th Avenue.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

The driver of the Challenger was transported by ambulance. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

(Hugo C. Valdez, Victor Valley News)

The crash closed two eastbound lanes while emergency workers treated the involved occupants for their injuries. ( Gabriel D. Espinoza, Victor Valley News)

