All News
Crash sends car into yard on Nisqualli Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash sent a car into the front yard of a home here Sunday afternoon.
It happened at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of Nisqualli Road and 7th Avenue and involved a gray 2015 Dodge Challenger and a gold 2017 Ford Focus.
One person from each vehicle was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. A third person, a female occupant of the Focus, declined medical treatment.
Traffic in the area was briefly gridlocked as two eastbound lanes of Nisqualli Road were closed and one turning lane on the westbound side for traffic turning onto southbound 7th Avenue.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Latest News
- Crash sends car into yard on Nisqualli Road in Victorville
- CHP Victorville: Local traffic fatalities jump 80 percent in one month
- Victor Valley residents smelling smoke from the Ranch 2 fire in Azusa
- Two large dirt devils captured on video in east Oak Hills
- 2 Killed in crash on Escondido Ave in Hesperia, others critically injured
- Lane Closures Planned on US-395 Saturday in Adelanto
- The ISO declares Stage 2 Emergency; power outages possible during heat wave
- Man arrested for attempted murder after neighbor denied him milk and eggs in Lucerne Valley
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
I-15 crash that killed 1 adult and 2 juveniles remains under investigation
-
All News4 days ago
Can you help Victorville Police ID this suspect?
-
All News4 days ago
14 arrested, cash, guns, and marijuana seized during search warrant in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Barstow man wanted for kidnapping, robbery arrested after pursuit
-
All News5 days ago
Rollover crash in Hesperia shuts down 15 freeway Tuesday, 2 airlifted
-
All News2 days ago
Apple Valley woman arrested for murder and manslaughter of her 2 daughters after months-long investigation
-
All News5 days ago
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on Pawnee Rd and Highway 18 in Apple Valley
-
All News3 days ago
Cyclist finds man’s body near a mattress in Apple Valley