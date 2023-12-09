Crash on SB 15 freeway in Hesperia shuts down all lanes on Friday afternoon

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic accident on the southbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia prompted all lanes to be shut down on Friday afternoon.
The collision was reported at 2:53 pm, on December 8, 2023, between Highway 395 and Ranchero Road. The two-vehicle collision involved a red Chevy Colorado and a gray Chrysler 200.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the collision caused a concrete divider to stick out into the northbound lanes, requiring an immediate call-out for repairs.
All southbound lanes were closed until a tow truck was able to remove the vehicle. Southbound traffic was at a standstill for about an hour until the sedan was towed away and CHP reopened two lanes.
A separate non-injury crash was reported at about 3:20 pm, involving a silver Toyota Corolla and a Ford Transit van near the Joshua Street overpass.
As of 5:20 pm, traffic remained heavily congested for motorists traveling down the Cajon Pass. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the CHP Victorville station.
