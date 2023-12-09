All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Crash on SB 15 freeway in Hesperia shuts down all lanes on Friday afternoon

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 8, 2023
southbound traffic 15 freeway in hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic accident on the southbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia prompted all lanes to be shut down on Friday afternoon.

The collision was reported at 2:53 pm, on December 8, 2023, between Highway 395 and Ranchero Road. The two-vehicle collision involved a red Chevy Colorado and a gray Chrysler 200.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the collision caused a concrete divider to stick out into the northbound lanes, requiring an immediate call-out for repairs.

traffic accident on southbound 15 freeway in hesperia

All southbound lanes were closed until a tow truck was able to remove the vehicle. Southbound traffic was at a standstill for about an hour until the sedan was towed away and CHP reopened two lanes.

A separate non-injury crash was reported at about 3:20 pm, involving a silver Toyota Corolla and a Ford Transit van near the Joshua Street overpass.

As of 5:20 pm, traffic remained heavily congested for motorists traveling down the Cajon Pass. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the CHP Victorville station.

highway 395 traffic going towards the southbound 15 freeway onramp
(Traffic on highway 395 traffic going towards the southbound 15 freeway onramp)
