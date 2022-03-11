Crash on NB 15 Freeway in Hesperia possibly caused by racing

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Friday morning that may have been caused by racing.

The crash happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. between Joshua Street and Main Street and involved a silver Infinity and an Athens Services semi-truck.

According to the CHP Logs, the silver Infinity and a blue 4-door Subura had been racing just prior to the crash at speeds reportedly between 110-120 MPH.

(The driver of the semi was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. — Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

The witness told CHP Dispatch that the Infiniti cut the trailer off, causing the collision.

Upon impact, the Infinity was pushed into a ditch and the semi-truck went through the perimeter fence and blocked both directions of Mariposa Road, just south of Muscatel Street.

The driver of the Infiniti was not injured, and the driver of the semi-truck was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The northbound 15 freeway experienced delays as a result of the incident. Hazmat was requested to the scene to clean up 10-15 gallons of motor oil and transmission fluid that had spilled in the dirt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

