Crash on NB 15 Freeway in Hesperia involving semi truck, tow truck and SUV causes backup

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — a crash that occurred on the 15 freeway in Hesperia caused a heavy backup in traffic Thursday evening.

It happened at 5:44 p.m. September 28, 2023, on the northbound 15 freeway between Main Street and Bear Valley Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol logs, the crash involved a tow truck, a semi truck and a Honda CRV.

All three vehicles were able to pullover to the shoulder lane allowing traffic to flow.

The window of the CRV was shattered, but no major injuries were reported.

As of 6:15 p.m. Thursday, traffic remained heavy on the northbound 15 from beyond Main Street.

This stretch of freeway is experiencing heavier than normal traffic due to a previously announced 10-day road closure of the Main Street off-ramp.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol – Victorville Station.

The Main Street off-ramp of the northbound 15 freeway is expected to reopen on October 7.

Copy URL URL Copied