Crash on Bear Valley Road sends vehicle onto I-15 causing a multi-vehicle collision

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash between two vehicles near the Bear Valley Road overpass Saturday sent one vehicle onto the 15 freeway, resulting in a multi-vehicle collision.

The Victorville Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, and AMR responded to the incident at 1:21 p.m. and located a white Hyundai on the overpass and four other vehicles on the freeway with one of them on its side.

A witness told VVNG that a black Hyundai ran a red light while traveling eastbound on Bear Valley Road, striking the white Hyundai that was exiting from the southbound 15 freeway offramp and attempting to turn east on Bear Valley Road.

The white Hyundai was exiting the southbound 15 freeway offramp when it colllded with a vehicle that reportedly ran a red light. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

According to the witness, the black Hyundai continued off the overpass and was struck by a red Toyota pick-up truck as it crossed lanes of the southbound I-15 freeway. The impact caused the pick-up to overturn and land along the dirt shoulder and the Hyundai came to rest in the no. 2 lane.

Traffic on the southside 15 freeway was temporarily shut down as emergency workers treated 8 people at the scene for unknown injuries. It’s unclear if anyone was transported to a hospital.

The vehicles were moved to the shoulder lane as CHP officials reopened the freeway.

No further details were immediately available.

The 2016 Hyundai Elantra reportedly ran a red light and was pushed onto the 15 freeway. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

A black Honda traveling southbound was also involved in the collision as the vehicle. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.