Crash near curvy Mariposa Road and Eucalyptus Street in Hesperia results in rollover
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A single-vehicle rollover crash occurred near a curvy stretch of Mariposa Road, notorious for similar collisions.
The call was dispatched at 6:24 pm in the area of Mariposa Road and Eucalyptus Street, and involved a dark-colored Honda sedan.
San Bernardino County Fire and Hesperia Police responded to the incident and found the sedan overturned in the desert field.
The driver of the sedan did not report any injuries. He remained at the scene and cooperated with officials.
The overturned vehicle was recovered by Desert Recovery, a local offroad recovery 4×4 group in the Victor Valley.
Last month, one person was killed at the same location on December 7, 2022, and is one of many crashes that occurred at the same location.
The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.
