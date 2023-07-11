Crash near Civic Drive in Victorville leaves one person hospitalized

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Atleast one person was hospitalized following a traffic collision Tuesday morning in Victorville.

The crash happened at about 6:40 A.M., July 11, 2023 at the intersection of Civic Drive and Kentwood Blvd and involved a silver Toyota Tundra and a white Lexus sedan.

Officers from the Victorville Police Department, and emergency workers from AMR and the Victorville Fire Department arrived on scene.

A female driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other female driver did not sustain injuries and remained at the scene and cooperated with officials.

Both vehicles sustained front-end damage.

The intersection was temporarily closed for an investigation and cleanup.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

No other details were available as of Tuesday morning.

