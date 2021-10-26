All News
Crash knocks down traffic light in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A single-vehicle traffic accident knocked down a traffic light in Victorville on Monday morning.
It happened at the intersection of El Evado Road and Hook Blvd at about 9:39 am, on October 25, 2021.
For reasons still unknown, the driver of a lifted Chevy Silverado lost control and slammed into the large steel pole on the southeast corner. The pole was completely detached and fell into the roadway.
No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.
