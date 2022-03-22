Crash in Apple Valley injures two people Monday evening

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash in Apple Valley Monday evening resulted in two people sustaining injuries.

The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of Rimrock Road and Corwin Road in Apple Valley.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District arrived on scene within minutes and located two vehicles with major damage, a pickup truck and an suv.

One person had to be extricated from a vehicle. That person was listed in critical condition and a helicopter was requested to land at Desert Valley Hospital to further transport the person to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

The second person sustained only minor injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

