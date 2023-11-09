Hit-and-Run Crash Claims Life of 58-Year-Old Pedestrian on Amargosa Road in Victorville

Victorville, California (VVNG.com) – A hit-and-run crash occurred on Wednesday night, resulting in the loss of a Montclair resident’s life. Felipe Avila, a 58-year-old pedestrian, was fatally struck while walking along Amargosa Road in Victorville.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:13 p.m. on November 8, 2023, on Amargosa Road, between Mesa Street and Gabriel Road, in Victorville. Emergency response units were dispatched to the scene, including the personnel from the Victorville Fire Department.

Upon arrival, the rescue team discovered Mr. Avila in a gravely injured condition on the southbound side of Amargosa Road. Despite their immediate life-saving efforts, Avila succumbed to his injuries. Tragically, he was pronounced dead at the site of the crash.

Deputies from the Victorville Station Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T) responded and assumed the investigation. Deputies determined Avila was struck by a pickup truck traveling south, which fled the scene. Deputies determined the suspect’s full-size truck sustained damage to the passenger side view mirror.

In order to thoroughly investigate the incident, the Victorville Police Department temporarily closed off Amargosa Road for several hours. During this time, law enforcement officials examined the crash site.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, the majority of pedestrian fatalities happened during nighttime. In 2021, approximately 77.1% of crashes with recorded light conditions occurred after dusk, regardless of the presence of artificial lighting. In contrast, only 19.5% of incidents took place during daylight hours, and a mere 3.3% occurred during the transitional periods of dawn or dusk.

This heart-wrenching incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers faced by pedestrians and the importance of exercising caution on the roads.

As the community mourns the loss of Felipe Avila, and other recent pedestrian deaths, including the death of 12-year-old Journee Buchanan Williams, who was killed earlier this week while in a crosswalk, it is crucial for both drivers and pedestrians alike to remain vigilant, follow traffic regulations, and prioritize safety at all times.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Deputy Wolff at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

