 
All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Crash blocking intersection of Escondido and Hollister Street in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 5, 2024 | 5:49 pmLast Updated: April 5, 2024 | 5:49 pm

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash was reported on Escondido Avenue and Hollister Street in Hesperia on Friday.

The crash was reported at 4:49 p.m. and involved two vehicles that were partially blocking the intersection and affecting traffic.

At the time of the accident, the road conditions were slippery due to the combined precipitation of rain and snow.

San Bernardino County Firefighters, and deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to the scene. Injuries are unknown, however, there were no reports of any serious injuries.

Check back for updates.

Related Article:

More Local News
Crash on Escondido Avenue and Hollister Street in Hesperia Sends SUV into Bus Stop

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 5, 2024 | 5:49 pmLast Updated: April 5, 2024 | 5:49 pm

More Local News

San Bernardino County Deputy With Ties To Motorcycle Gang Arrested on Multiple Felony Charges

April 4, 2024

End of an Era: 99 Cents Only Stores to Permanently Close All 371 Locations

April 4, 2024
Victorville Police Patrol car

Burglary suspect found sitting on a couch inside a Victorville home

April 4, 2024

New K-10 Virtual Public Charter School Available in Victorville for the 2024-2025 School Year

April 4, 2024
Back to top button