Crash blocking intersection of Escondido and Hollister Street in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash was reported on Escondido Avenue and Hollister Street in Hesperia on Friday.

The crash was reported at 4:49 p.m. and involved two vehicles that were partially blocking the intersection and affecting traffic.

At the time of the accident, the road conditions were slippery due to the combined precipitation of rain and snow.

San Bernardino County Firefighters, and deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to the scene. Injuries are unknown, however, there were no reports of any serious injuries.

Check back for updates.

Related Article:





(Scroll Down To Comment)