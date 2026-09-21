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Crash At Nisqualli Road And Eleventh Avenue In Victorville Leaves One Dead, Six Injured Sunday Night

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 9:36 pm | Sep. 20, 2026 Updated 9:38 pm | Sep. 20, 2026
(Photo courtesy of Mike Morales)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and six others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Victorville.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 p.m. on September 20, 2026, at the intersection of Nisqualli Road and 11th Avenue.

Firefighters with the Victorville Fire Department responded to the scene and reported six patients with minor injuries. Multiple ambulances were requested to assist with patient care and transportation.

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Emergency personnel also confirmed that one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The roadway was shut down in both directions while authorities continued their investigation into the crash.

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This is a developing story, and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo courtesy of Mike Morales)
(Photo courtesy of Mike Morales)
Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 9:36 pm | Sep. 20, 2026 Updated 9:38 pm | Sep. 20, 2026
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

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