Crash at Hesperia Intersection Prompts Multiple Hospitalizations

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A collision at the intersection of Mariposa Road and Joshua Street in Hesperia on Tuesday afternoon caused extensive damage and led to several individuals being transported to the hospital.

The incident, involving a blue 2020 Toyota Corolla and a white 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, occurred at approximately 2:18 p.m. on December 26, 2023. The Silverado sustained major damage during the collision. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

Emergency response teams, including firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire, emergency medical technicians from AMR, and deputies from the Hesperia Police Department, swiftly arrived at the scene to assist the victims of the two-vehicle crash.

As a result of the collision, occupants of both vehicles sustained injuries, with three ambulances being dispatched to provide medical treatment.

The Hispanic male driver and a female passenger of the Toyota Corolla, as well as an individual from the Chevrolet Silverado, were all transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A male occupant iniside the pickup truck sustained injuries to his face. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

According to officials, the blue Toyota was traveling northbound on Mariposa Road while the pickup truck was heading southbound on the same road.

The collision occurred as the Corolla attempted a left turn onto the Joshua Street overpass.

Two key witnesses, an off-duty City of Hesperia employee and her husband, an off-duty California Highway Patrol employee, provided crucial insights into the incident.

“We were the third vehicle at the stop sign,” stated the off-duty CHP officer. He added, “I’m relieved it seems to be just side swipe damage and nothing more. Otherwise, the impact could have been fatal if it had hit differently.”

He also highlighted the significance of measures such as drivers equipping their vehicles with dashcams to precisely record events like these.

Hesperia residents have previously observed that Joshua Street is narrow at the intersection with Mariposa Road, and there is a lack of signage to facilitate proper turning.

Additionally, the employee of the City of Hesperia, who described the crash as being loud, suggested that residents with concerns should contact the city’s Engineering Department to address specific issues related to public infrastructure or problematic street conditions.

The Engineering Department, responsible for processing development projects related to roads, water systems, drainage control, and traffic signal systems, can be contacted at 760-947-1711 or via email at engineering@cityofhesperia.us.

The aftermath of the collision serves as a sobering reminder of the potential dangers on the road and highlights the importance of proactive measures to ensure public safety. The Corolla sustained major damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

The investigation into the crash by the Hesperia Police Department is ongoing as authorities work to determine the precise sequence of events leading to this incident.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.