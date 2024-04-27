Cracker Barrel Announces Closure of Select Locations in California, Victorville is NOT closing

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In a surprising move that has sparked discussions across the hospitality and retail sectors, popular American restaurant and gift store chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., has announced the impending closure of several of its locations in California.

The decision, attributed to strategic realignment and optimization efforts, aims to strengthen the company’s operational efficiency and overall financial health.

According to their listings on Google, the Sacramento and Santa Maria sites are marked as “permanently closed.” Further closures include their establishments in Medford, Oregon, and Columbia, South Carolina.

Notably, the Medford closure signifies the company’s complete withdrawal from Oregon, after the shuttering of three additional venues there in March 2023.

Impact on the Community and Economy

Cracker Barrel, known for its Southern country theme and hearty comfort food, has been a beloved staple in many Californian communities since it first expanded to the state. The closures are set to impact not just the employees of the affected locations but also the local economies that benefited from the traffic and jobs provided by each restaurant.

Response from Cracker Barrel

The company has expressed deep regret over the decision to close these locations but emphasizes that it is a necessary step towards ensuring long-term sustainability and growth. “This was not an easy decision, and we understand the impact it has on our employees and communities,” stated a company spokesperson. Cracker Barrel is committed to providing support and assistance to all employees affected by the closures, including possible relocation to other stores and severance packages.

Future Plans

While the news of the closures has been disappointing to many, Cracker Barrel assures that it remains committed to the California market. The company plans to enhance the performance of its remaining locations throughout the state and is exploring new ways to engage with its customer base, including potential expansions of its online presence and digital services.

As the situation develops, Cracker Barrel will continue to assess its operations and make adjustments as needed, keeping in line with its mission to provide a warm, welcoming home-away-from-home for its guests. The company also plans to focus more intently on menu innovations and sustainability practices in its operational model.

Where it Started

Almost six years back, California welcomed its first Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Victorville. This marked the beginning of a series of openings, with six additional Cracker Barrel locations sprouting up across the state, including in Bakersfield, Camarillo, Rialto, Rocklin, Sacramento, and Santa Maria.

The Victorville store, located at 11612 Amargosa Road remains open with no plans to shutter, at least in the foreseeable future.





