Covid-19 vaccines NOW available to everyone 50+ in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif — San Bernardino County’s effort to vaccinate all of its residents has shifted into high gear, with appointments currently available to everyone age 50 and over.
In addition, anyone who accompanies an eligible family member to an appointment is also eligible (regardless of age) – but they must have an appointment at the same location and at approximately the same time as their eligible family member.
The decision to expand vaccine eligibility is a result of increasing vaccine supplies. California currently receives 1.8 million vaccines per week, which is expected to increase to more than 3 million per week by the end of April.
San Bernardino County has been making great progress in vaccinating its residents since Dec. 16, when we became one of the first counties in the California to receive and administer vaccines. Almost 28% of the county’s adults have been vaccinated (at least one dose) and almost 16% have been fully vaccinated, and that has been with limited eligibility.
People can make an appointment by visiting the county’s SBCovid19 vaccination webpage, and choose from county or state run sites, or several pharmacy options. Individuals are also encouraged to contact their physicians who might be able to schedule appointments through their health system.
COVID-19 Helpline offers assistance for appointments
Those who need further assistance in making an appointment can call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 909-387-3911 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours have been reduced by an hour in the evening to expand staffing and reduce wait times during the busier early-morning hours. Residents of San Bernardino County may also call the COVID-19 hotline for general information and resources about the virus, although the helpline is not intended for medical-related calls or questions.
