COVID-19 Vaccines NOW Available to Everyone 16+ in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County officials have announced that every County resident aged 16 and older is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The decision means thousands of additional residents may now schedule an appointment to receive one of the three FDA-approved vaccines.

Residents ages 16 and 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine currently approved for people under 18, and in San Bernardino County Pfizer is available only at the County’s public health sites and the State’s OptumServe sites. They will also need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive the Pfizer vaccine. (Again, the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available only to those who are 18 years and older.)

More than 800,000 vaccinations have been administered to San Bernardino County residents, according to the COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard on the County’s COVID-19 website. The vaccines have been administered through County-run sites and a variety of independent providers such as hospitals, physician practices and major pharmacies. To schedule an appointment, please visit the County vaccination page or call the COVID-19 helpline at (909) 387-3911, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The COVID-19 helpline hours will narrow to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Monday, April 12, to allow for additional staffing during the busier morning hours.

(Source: County of San Bernardino news release)