COVID-19 vaccine eligible to San Bernardino County residents age 65 and over

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors announced that all San Bernardino County residents ages 65 and over are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We know that our seniors are the most vulnerable to serious illness and death if they contract COVID-19 and we want to get them vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman

Curt Hagman. “We ask the community for patience as we continue to receive doses from the state of California to serve our senior population and as we continue to vaccinate health care workers.”

Vaccine supplies from the State are limited, so appointments are scarce. County residents 65 and over can make appointments through sbcovid19.com/vaccine. Seniors can also sign up for email and text notifications to receive alerts about vaccination opportunities and other vaccination news through the “65+ Vaccine Notification Sign Up” link at sbcovid19.com/vaccine.

Those who need assistance with appointments or signing up for notifications can call the COVID-19 hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911.

Also coming soon to accommodate all vaccination tiers, especially those individuals 65 and older, are a variety of new options for county residents to receive the vaccine to compliment the sites already in place. These include mobile vaccination units to serve residents with travel challenges, including seniors and residents in the most remote areas of the 20,000-square-mile county, community-based vaccination sites similar to the many county testing sites, through partnerships with local clinics and healthcare providers. In addition, a super-site for vaccinations will be announced soon.

Vaccinations for County residents 65 and over are available within Phase 1A of the Vaccination Roadmap, which includes all front-line health care workers. Appointments are available with equal priority to both populations.

There currently are six County-run vaccination sites scheduling appointments for qualified individuals:

ARMC Family Health Centers in San Bernardino and Rialto

Hesperia Health Center

Ontario Health Center

San Bernardino Health Center

County Human Resources Test Center (County employees only)