COVID-19 testing to be held in Victorville on April 2nd

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — County Public Health will conduct a drive-thru sample collection event for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the High Desert on Thursday, April 2.

LOCATION: San Bernardino County Fairgrounds

ADDRESS: 14800 7th St., Victorville

TIME: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. for appointments, 1 – 2 p.m.

(or until supplies last) for walk-ins (no appointment needed)

This event is open to San Bernardino County residents only. Residents can request an appointment at sbcovid19.com at 2 p.m. today, March 31. Residents who cannot access the form online can call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911 and staff will assist in completing the request form.

This event is free of charge and does not require health insurance. All persons will be pre-screened upon completing the appointment request form to ensure that all persons meet testing criteria.

“With a nationwide shortage of testing supplies for COVID-19, we want to make sure that our most vulnerable populations receive testing priority,” stated Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. “As more community testing is available, the better we are able to mitigate the virus. Everyone can help us fight the threat by taking state and county orders seriously by staying at home and continuing good hygiene.”

Public Health held a pilot sample collection event for COVID-19 testing on March 27 in at the National Orange Show in San Bernardino. A total of 122 samples were collected for COVID-19 testing. Test results from the pilot sample collection event is estimated to be complete on Friday, April 3.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the State Public Health Officer on March 19 issued a statewide stay-at-home order with exceptions for essential tasks and services. See details here: covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs.

The Acting County Health Officer and the Board of Supervisors have declared a local health emergency to help ensure county government and the public are prepared and allow flexibility in response. Various county departments and agencies are working together and in partnership with cities, schools, and the business and nonprofit communities to ensure an effective response.

As with any virus, especially during the cold and flu season, there are a number of steps you can take to protect your health and those around you:

People experiencing symptoms of contagious illness should seek medical guidance.

Persons aged 65 years and older and persons of any age with certain underlying health conditions are at increased risk should they contract COVID-19 and are encouraged to self-quarantine.

Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

N95 masks are not recommended outside a healthcare setting. Surgical masks can be worn by sick individuals to reduce the likelihood of spreading germs to others.

For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the County’s coronavirus website at sbcovid19.com. New information and resources are updated daily. The public can also contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.

