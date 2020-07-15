All News
Covid-19 testing now available at several Rite Aid locations in the Victor Valley
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) -Rite Aid announced it’s making it easier and more convenient for people to get tested for COVID-19 by expanding free testing coast-to-coast with additional locations now available in the Victor Valley.
According to company officials, testing sites will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate between the hours of 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Mon-Fri) and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Sat-Sun).
Rite Aid’s COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all adults, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.
At all testing locations, patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.
Rite Aid partners with Verily and its Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites.
List of Rite Aid locations in the Victor Valley:
VICTORVILLE:
- 14515 Mojave Drive ste B.
- 14629 7th Street
APPLE VALLEY:
- 21738 US Highway 18
HESPERIA:
- 15510 Main Street
BARSTOW:
- 1380 Barstow Road
To view the complete list of Rite Aid stores click here.
Need a COVID-19 test? We just added more than 160 FREE testing locations for anyone ages 18+, including on the West Coast. Visit our site to find one near you: https://t.co/AJEp89Emo7 pic.twitter.com/9BodNrlUlB
— Rite Aid (@riteaid) July 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing now available at several Rite Aid locations in the Victor Valley
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) -Rite Aid announced it’s making it easier and more convenient for people to get tested for COVID-19...
