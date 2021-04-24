COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic coming to Apple Valley and Victorville

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — More Apple Valley and Victorville residents can get their COVID-19 Vaccine sooner than later thanks to San Bernardino County and Health Net.

A new partnership to vaccinate more eligible residents against COVID-19 will take the vaccines directly to those who need them most through a series of pop-up clinics across the county, officials said.

On April 26 and 29, between 10 – 2 pm, San Bernardino County and Health Net are hosting pop-up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at Apple Valley Civic Center and Mojave Narrows Regional Park.

Pop-up clinics are happening throughout California, but these specific clinics are essential for community members facing transportation concerns or who prefer to receive their vaccine from a trusted community organization like San Bernardino County.

As of April 15, 2021, everyone 16 and older in San Bernardino County is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines will be given out by appointment only and additional resources will be available for community members at the event. To register, residents can go to https://sbcovid19.com.

The Apple Valley Civic Center is located at 14999 Dale Evans Pkwy. The Mojave Narrows Regional Park is located at 18000 Yates Rd, Victorville.

