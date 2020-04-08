COVID-19 drive-thru testing events planned at ARMC in Colton

COLTON, Calif. — Are you presenting symptoms of #COVID19? The next San Bernardino County Drive-Through Testing Event will be held this Thursday at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC).

To make an appointment, please call the ARMC Referral Center at 1-855-422-8029 or visit https://www.arrowheadregional.org/covid-19-updates/ for more information.

The following dates are available for scheduling an appointment, as space allows:

Thursday, April 9, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, April 10, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 16, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“We have been treating COVID-19 patients with all of the latest best practices in our fight against this disease,” said Dr. Sharon Wang, infection disease specialist at ARMC. “We would like to provide our expertise to help test members of the community.”

The San Bernardino County Health Officer declared a local health emergency to help ensure county government and the public are prepared. ARMC is working with other county departments and in partnership with cities, schools, and the business and nonprofit communities to ensure an effective response.

The Drive-Through testing will be conducted at the outpatient building entrance on the ARMC campus.

The entrance will be on Meridian Avenue at the back of the ARMC campus. Once entering the campus from Meridian, signage will be displayed for the COVID-19 Drive-Through testing.

Additional testing dates will be announced at a later date.

General questions about COVID-19 should be directed to our County hotline at (909) 387-3911 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays. You may also email coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov

