COVID-19 cases grow past 11,000 in San Bernardino County; Victorville cases more than doubled since June 1st

The number of positive COVID-19 cases has more than doubled in the City of Victorville since June 1st.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.— This week the County of San Bernardino recorded its highest one-day increase in Coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic pushing the total number to 11,290.

“We’re seeing increased positivity rates and increased hospitalizations with fewer intensive care hospital beds available from previous weeks,” stated county health officials in a Friday newsletter. “And like the rest of California, we’re seeing increases in cases among our younger populations.”

Until now, San Bernardino County has done an exceptional job in flattening the curve.

County health officials said this week’s significant case increases can be tied in part to an increase in testing, but more likely can be attributed to gatherings held over Memorial Day weekend, public protests and a general complacency with COVID during our County’s re-opening.

“In relation to these gatherings we’ve seen since Memorial Day, too many were held with relaxed precautions,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “And as a whole, we have not been regularly practicing social distancing and wearing masks. And it’s hurting us.”

Local hospitals have ICU and medical-surgical beds with remaining capacity, but at the rate of growth being experienced, preparation for a surge is underway, officials said.

“We absolutely all need to do our part – we have it within our power to make this happen,” said Corwin Porter, the County’s interim director of public health. “We know this process is long – and we can and should support each other through this. We know practicing social distancing, wearing of face coverings and hand washing helps us, but we also need to share the word to get tested.”

LATESTS STATS IN THE VICTOR VALLEY AS OF FRIDAY:

ADELANTO – 155

APPLE VALLEY – 158

BARSTOW – 55

HESPERIA – 300

OAK HILLS – 40

PHELAN – 40

VICTORVILLE – 480

WRIGHTWOOD – 2

The number of positive #COVID-19 cases has more than doubled in the #cityofvv since June 1. Let’s stay open, wear a mask. Together we remain strong, Victorville. pic.twitter.com/sPlktW42DI — City of Victorville (@cityofvv) June 26, 2020

Testing is for everyone …

With any communicable disease outbreak – like COVID-19 – testing is critical to slowing the spread.

Testing leads to quick identification of cases, quick treatment for those people who are diagnosed positive, and immediate isolation to keep someone from unwittingly spreading the virus. Early testing also helps to identify anyone who came into contact with infected people so they too can be quickly treated.

The County is encouraging all residents, including those who have experienced no symptoms of COVID-19, to be tested for the coronavirus. Data is showing that a significant proportion of those infected with the virus are asymptomatic, meaning they show no symptoms of the disease. Because of this, virtually anyone could spread the disease to others. That’s why EVERYONE needs to get tested.

This weekend, we have added five more testing locations to the more than two dozen sites available throughout the County. While no prescription or doctor order is necessary, you do need to make an appointment. Please review the list of testing locations and times at our testing webpage located at https://sbcovid19.com/community-drive-through-events/.

Latest Stats

11,290 Confirmed Cases (up 4.8% from the previous day)

248 Deaths (up 0.4% from the previous day)

126,375 Tested (up 5.4% from the previous day)

