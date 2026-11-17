HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Eligible High Desert residents whose lost pets have been located at the Devore Animal Shelter can arrange to pick them up in Hesperia through San Bernardino County Animal Care’s High Desert Return to Home Program.

The one-time service is for residents who face transportation challenges getting to Devore. Pickup takes place at the High Desert Government Center, located at 15900 Smoke Tree St., Hesperia, CA 92345. The program is available Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, and can be used once per owner and once per animal.

Who Qualifies

San Bernardino County Animal Care lists the following 17 communities and areas as eligible.

Adelanto

Apple Valley (unincorporated areas)

Baldy Mesa

El Mirage

Helendale

Hesperia (unincorporated areas)

Lucerne Valley

Oak Hills

Oro Grande

Phelan

Pinon Hills

Silver Lakes

Spring Valley Lake

Summit Valley

Victorville (unincorporated areas)

West Cajon Valley

Wrightwood

How To Arrange Pickup

Once a pet has been identified at the Devore Animal Shelter, the owner should call the shelter to request the service. For same-day pickup, owners must arrive at the High Desert Government Center before 2:30 p.m. to show proof of ownership and pay any applicable reclaim fees. Proof can include microchip or veterinary records, a pet license, or photos or videos shelter staff can compare with the animal.

Pets typically arrive around 4 p.m., depending on traffic, and staff will provide a specific pickup time. Owners can also arrange transport for another weekday, though additional boarding fees may apply. More information is available on the county’s High Desert Return to Home Program page.

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