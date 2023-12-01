County Firefighters Respond to Fire with Burn Victim at a Possible Grow Operation in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In the early morning hours of November 28, 2023, San Bernardino County firefighters were dispatched to El Mirage near Oasis Road following reports of a fire with a burn victim.

While en route, Medic Engine 321 spotted visible smoke in the distance, prompting an immediate upgrade to a first-alarm structure response.

Upon arrival in the area, firefighters made contact with a male victim who had sustained burns. Firefighter/Paramedics initiated treatment and requested an air ambulance for transport to a burn center.

(photo: San Bernardino County Fire)

As additional units arrived, they gained access to find a quarter to half-acre site packed with vehicles, trailers, and other debris, all engulfed in flames. A defensive fire attack was established with a water shuttle to sustain the efforts.

Fire crews, supported by additional units, effectively contained the fire to the point of origin, preventing any extension into the surrounding brush. The site exhibited signs of a possible grow operation.

(photo: San Bernardino County Fire)

Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the responding firefighters. The victim received care from county fire FF/Paramedics and transport by AMR to the landing zone.

County Fire responded with three engines, one water tender, a chief officer, and a fire investigator. The incident remains under investigation by the County Office of the Fire Marshal and the San Bernardino County Sheriff.

(photo: San Bernardino County Fire)

