All News
County Board of Supervisors Approves Body Worn Camera Contract for Sheriff’s Department
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — On February 28, 2023, the San Bernardino County-Board of Supervisors approved a contract for Axon to supply body worn cameras for the Sheriff’s Department.
“The Sheriff’s Department is excited to complete the process and see the devices on the street. We appreciate the support of the Board of Supervisors and their partnership to ensure deputies have the best possible tools available to them. Body worn camera technology is an invaluable tool and one the Sheriff’s Department has sought to implement for several years,” stated a sheriff’s news release.
A pilot program carried out in 2018 resulted in positive feedback from both deputies and the community, but it identified several technological issues that come with providing law enforcement services to a 21,000 square mile patrol area.
In the time since the pilot program, the Sheriff’s Department has had the opportunity to identify these issues and ensure they were addressed in the request for proposal (RFP) process.
Through the RFP process, Axon was identified as the vendor capable of providing hardware, software, and data storage associated with our unique geographical and infrastructure challenges.
The initial deployment will be to our Patrol Divisions – deputies, detectives, and supervisors. The deployment timeline will depend on supply chain and logistical support from Axon, but we look forward to our stations deploying the devices soon.
The department will roll-out body worn cameras to our Corrections Division and other specialized units, as more devices become available and additional support capabilities are built into our support divisions.
