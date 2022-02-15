Councilwoman Gomez’s case against Victorville City Council dismissed by a federal judge

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Last week, the City of Victorville received notice that federal district judge, Jesus Bernal dismissed Councilwoman Blanca Gomez’s complaint against the City of Victorville, City Council and other City leaders for failure to pursue the complaint.

In his dismissal order, Judge Bernal wrote that Gomez failed to serve the defendants in the case, failed to show cause, and failed to comply with the court’s orders so he was dismissing the complaint because Gomez failed to prosecute her case.

On December 21, 2020, Gomez filed a complaint in federal district court alleging the City of Victorville, City Council and other City leaders had violated among other things her 5th Amendment rights.

(Hugo C. Valdez, Victor Valley News)

On January 11, 2021, her lawyer withdrew from the case; and on January 25, 2021, Gomez began representing herself.

On January 12, 2022, the court ordered Gomez to prove that she had served the defendants in her complaint and to show cause as to why the case should not be dismissed. Gomez failed to comply with the court order. Judge Bernal issued his order to dismiss on February 1, 2022.

“When she filed her complaint in December 2020, Ms. Gomez personally issued a press release that was covered by the media. For the sake of transparency, we think our public deserves to know that Ms. Gomez’s case was dismissed by the judge because she failed to pursue the matter,” said Victorville Public Information Officer Sue Jones.

