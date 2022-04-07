Council will consider hiring architect to design the future Hilltop House observation deck and trail in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — During the March 22nd meeting, the Apple Valley Town Council voted 5-0 to move forward with a phased approach to the future renovation of the Hilltop House that will resemble the look of the existing structure.

At its April 12th meeting, the Council will consider hiring Architerra Design Group to create a design concept as part of the Town’s ongoing efforts to repurpose the iconic Hilltop House property as an observation deck and open-space trail.

“The goal has always been to repurpose the property to a usable public space and observation deck and we are excited to continue that work,” said Town Manager Doug Robertson. “We know how important this property is to the history and legacy of our community and this next step will move us closer to preserving that story in a safe and interactive way.”

(photo by Hugo C. Valdez)

On February 17th, the Town issued a Request for Proposals seeking a design consultant to survey property boundaries, prepare an aerial survey and create concept design and imagery boards.

According to a news release, the Town received three proposals and interviewed two firms most qualified.

“After interviews were completed, Architerra Design Group was selected by staff as the most qualified to proceed with the project due to their previous experience in historical preservation and education, strength of the project’s team members, and innovative ideas to try to preserve elements of the Hilltop House,” stated the news release.

The Town Council will consider an award of contract to Architerra at its April 12 meeting at 6:30 PM in the Town Council Chambers.

For more information on the Hilltop House repurposing project, please visit www.av.town/hilltophouse or call (760) 240-7000 ext. 7051.

(photo courtesy Town of Apple Valley)