Costco stores installing plexiglass at registers amid coronavirus fears

(VVNG.com) — Costco stores across the U.S. are taking necessary steps to protect employees that remain working amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic by installing plexiglass at cash registers.

Photos showing the plexiglass windows surrounding the registers have been shared on Facebook from various states.

At this time there’s no word on if the company plans to install the plexiglass at all 785 of its locations, including Victorville.

Other stores, like Walmart, have also started putting up plexiglass barriers around registers to protect their cashiers.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo by GW Morgan via Facebook)

UPDATE: We’ve received an update the plexiglass barriers have officially been installed at the Victorville Costco.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 130,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.