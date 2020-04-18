VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Costco continues senior hour and priority access for healthcare workers while still limiting product purchases as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

*NOTE* — Several shoppers at the Victorville location are still reporting that toilet paper and Lysol, cleaning wipes, and bleach are still hard items to come across. During peak times, the daily line to get inside is reportedly between 1-3 hours. On the not so busy day’s the line is reported to take about 20-30 minutes.

Updated Guest Shopping Policy

U.S. Costco warehouses said they will no longer allow more than two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card.

Typically, members were allowed to bring with them two guests and any children that came along for the trip. Now, that cardmember can only decide to bring one other person, whether that tag-along is a child or adult.

Hours of Operation

Costco locations have temporarily implemented new weekday closing hours for the Warehouse and for the gas station.

Costco Warehouses: The warehouse will open 10 am – 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6. p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Special Operating Hours for Members Ages 60 or Older

Until further notice, Costco warehouses will open from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for members ages 60 and older, and for people with disabilities. The pharmacy will be open, but the Costco Food Court will be closed during that hour, the company’s website stated.

Only members who meet this criteria will be able to shop during these hours and guests will not be admitted.

Priority Access for Healthcare Workers and First Responders

Costco is temporarily allowing priority access to its warehouses during all open hours for Costco members who are healthcare workers and first responders such as police officers, EMTs and firefighters.

Healthcare workers (which include all hospital employees with a hospital ID) and first responders who present a Costco membership card and official identification of their role, will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse.

Other Changes

In addition certain product limitations, members can continue using their own reusable shopping bags as long as they pack the bags themselves.

Costco is still not accepting returns on specific in-demand items, including toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, rice and disinfecting spray.

The Costco Food Court remains open, but with a limited menu and orders available for takeout only.

President and CEO of Costco Wholesale, Craig Jelinek, said management is keeping warehouse staff well informed so they can respond swiftly and appropriately.

“While the circumstances continue to change and we modify our operations as necessary, we thank you for your patience and cooperation. As new developments occur, be assured we are committed to taking care of our members and employees and to our mission of providing low prices, quality merchandise and exceptional service,” stated Jelinek.

“We extend our sincere thanks to Costco members and employees worldwide for their ongoing support and loyal dedication during this challenging time.”

