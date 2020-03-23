Costco adding extra hour for members 60 and older amid coronavirus fears

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Beginning March 24 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Costco will temporarily implement special operating hours for members who are 60 and older and those with physical disabilities.

The pharmacy will also be open during this hour.

These hours apply to all locations except the Business Centers, which will remain open during regular hours.

“We apologize that we may not have inventory on the product(s) that you are looking for at this time. Due to the global effect of Coronavirus, limits have been implemented on certain items, to help ensure more members are able to access the merchandise they want and need. Our buyers and suppliers are working to ensure in-demand merchandise as well as everyday favorites are available in our warehouses and on costco.com. Please continue to check back frequently online or visit your local warehouse.” Costco

Costco is cracking down on its return policy after no longer accepting returns on many of the in-demand items like toilet paper, paper towels, sanitation wipes, water, rice, and Lysol.

(Facebook)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 130,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.