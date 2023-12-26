Corvette driver crashes on 15 freeway in Hesperia, suffers possible seizure

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a Corvette crashed on the northbound 15 Monday, possibly suffering from a seizure.

The crash was reported at 5:25 p.m. December 25, 2023, after witnesses said a man was driving erratically, nearly crashing into other vehicles, and “all over the roadway” according the CHP logs.

Moments later the driver crashed into a concrete barrier, known as a K-rail, causing a traffic hazard in the #1 northbound lane, just north of the Main Street off-ramp.

The vehicle, a white Chevrolet Corvette, sustained major front end damage.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and transported the man to a local for further treatment and evaluation.

At 6:30 PM, CHP officers ran a traffic break to allow for Caltrans to reset the krail.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.



