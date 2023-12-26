15 freewayAll NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Corvette driver crashes on 15 freeway in Hesperia, suffers possible seizure

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 25, 2023Last Updated: December 25, 2023

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of  a Corvette crashed on the northbound 15 Monday, possibly suffering from a seizure.

The crash was reported at 5:25 p.m. December 25, 2023, after witnesses said a man was driving erratically, nearly crashing into other vehicles, and “all over the roadway” according the CHP logs.

Moments later the driver crashed into a concrete barrier, known as a K-rail, causing a traffic hazard in the #1  northbound lane, just north of the Main Street off-ramp.

The vehicle, a white Chevrolet Corvette, sustained major front end damage.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and transported the man to a local for further treatment and evaluation.

At 6:30 PM, CHP officers ran a traffic break to allow for Caltrans to reset the krail.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 25, 2023Last Updated: December 25, 2023

Related Articles

Man killed in crash on his birthday Christmas Eve, Identified as Adelanto Man

December 25, 2023

Motorcycle Rider Injured in Crash on 15 Freeway Christmas Day

December 25, 2023

Early Morning Solo-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 15 in Victorville Leaves 1 Injured

December 23, 2023
rollover dui crash on santa fe avenue in hesperia

Man arrested for DUI after crashing into a utility pole on Santa Fe Avenue in Hesperia

December 21, 2023
© Copyright www.VVNG.com 2023, All Rights Reserved. | CONTACT US | Legal: Privacy Policy | User Agreement
Back to top button