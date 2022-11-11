Coroner’s Requesting Help Identifying an Unknown Woman Found Dead in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s released a sketch of a woman recently found dead in hopes that someone from the public will be able to identify her.

On Monday, May 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., Sheriff’s Coroner Division personnel responded with the California Highway Patrol for a reported deceased person.

Sheriffs officials said a white female adult was found inside a tent in a transient camp. The camp was in the ravine north of the westbound I 40 freeway, approximately 1,000 feet west of the E. Main Street exit in Barstow.

(Photo courtesy Sheriffs Public Affairs)

“There was no identification found on or near the deceased and attempts to identify her have been unsuccessful,” stated the release.

The deceased was approximately 5’1” tall and weighed approximately 78 pounds. She had medium length brown hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a red t-shirt. She had a past neck surgery as a cervical spine fusion locking plate was in her neck. An artist’s rendering of the deceased is included for public review.

Anyone with information about the identity of the deceased female is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner Division at (909) 387-2978.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

